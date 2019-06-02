Firefighters rescue man from blaze at South Yorkshire property after he fell asleep with pan on
A man was rescued from a fire at his South Yorkshire home in the early hours of this morning, that was started after he fell asleep with a cooking pan on.
The blaze broke out at a property in Park Street, Rawmarsh at around 3am.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said they were called by concerned neighbours who heard the fire alarm sound, and believed there were two people inside the property.
She said: “We broke in through a door, and inside was a gentleman who had fallen asleep and had left the pan on.
“Fortunately, it was light smoke, and the fire alarm had gone off early enough and had done its job.
“The ambulance service checked the man over, and he appeared to be okay.”
The spokesman added: “It’s a good job the fire wasn’t more serious – we couldn’t get our fire engines to the property because of parked cars, and had to park a way down from where the fire was.”