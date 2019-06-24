Woman injured in four vehicle smash on Sheffield Parkway

A woman has been injured in a four vehicle smash on the Sheffield Parkway this evening.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 11:14

Energency services were called out to reports of a collision between a Vivaro van, Mercedes vehicle, a Toyota car and another unknown vehicle at 4pm.

Sheffield Parkway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed a woman sustained minor injuries but there are no other reports of injuries.

Police officers and paramedics are still at the scene. Traffic is building.