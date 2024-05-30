Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Of all the drivers stopped, 126 were HGVs and 45 were cars.

Officers caught 171 drivers “committing selfish acts that can lead to fatal and serious collisions”, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The four-day operation, between May 13 and 17, saw roads policing officers travel around the motorway network in an unmarked HGV, allowing them to see into larger vehicles as well as the cars below.

Of the 171 drivers stopped, 28 were using their mobile phone, 39 were not wearing a seatbelt, 13 were driving without due care, 11 were driving on the hard shoulder, and eight were not in proper control of their vehicle.

Three drivers were speeding, three had an insecure load, and one drove through a red X.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We have sadly already seen 16 people lose their lives on our roads during 2024, and we’re doing all we can to increase road safety and reduce casualties.

“You can’t control other people’s actions, but you can control your own. Think before you get into your vehicle.

“If you kill or seriously hurt someone, you will likely be facing a significant prison sentence.”