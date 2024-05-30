Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The crash caused hours of delays

Officials have explained why a crash on the M1 near Sheffield caused major traffic jams this morning, with emergency services called to the scene.

National Highways say they had to close two lanes for more than three hours during rush hour this morning, because of the incident which happened between junctions 35a (Chapeltown) and 35 (Rotherham).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said no one was seriously injured in what was described as a ‘damage only’ incident.

National Highways blamed a significant oil spillage for the delays.

The agency said in a statement: “National Highways was alerted to a collision involving two cars on the M1 southbound between junctions 35A (Chapeltown) and 35 (Rotherham), which resulted in a significant fluid spillage.

“For the safety of drivers, two lanes were closed while the spillage was cleared and the vehicles recovered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened just before 7.20am today, with National Highways traffic officers, police and recovery services called to the scene.