M1 Sheffield: Highways bosses describe motorway incident which caused rush hour traffic chaos
Officials have explained why a crash on the M1 near Sheffield caused major traffic jams this morning, with emergency services called to the scene.
National Highways say they had to close two lanes for more than three hours during rush hour this morning, because of the incident which happened between junctions 35a (Chapeltown) and 35 (Rotherham).
South Yorkshire Police said no one was seriously injured in what was described as a ‘damage only’ incident.
National Highways blamed a significant oil spillage for the delays.
The agency said in a statement: “National Highways was alerted to a collision involving two cars on the M1 southbound between junctions 35A (Chapeltown) and 35 (Rotherham), which resulted in a significant fluid spillage.
“For the safety of drivers, two lanes were closed while the spillage was cleared and the vehicles recovered.”
The incident happened just before 7.20am today, with National Highways traffic officers, police and recovery services called to the scene.
The scene has now been cleared and all lanes were reopened just before 10.30am.
