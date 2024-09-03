Norton Lees: Emergency repairs block Sheffield street after car sinks in “soft” road following water leak
Harvey Clough Road, between Warminster Road and Derbyshire Lane in Norton Lees, is being dug up in order to complete repairs.
Yorkshire Water and contracted workers attended at around 9.30am today (September 3).
Nearby houses on the section of the road have been left without water, with 67 properties affected.
The front wheels of a car, which witnesses say was a Nissan Micra, were stuck in the road this morning.
Locals on social media warned each other to avoid the area, where there was a “big leak” and areas of the road had “gone soft”.
One woman said it looked like “two mini earthquakes”.
Neighbours down the hill, between Warminster Road and Woodland Road, said their water had not been affected.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “There is currently a burst water main at Harvey Clough Road with 67 properties affected.
“Our crew is currently on site to carry out the repair and restore service to our customers as quickly as possible.
“We apologies for any inconvenience and we are working as quickly as we can.”
Update 1:20pm: Yorkshire Water says the water supply is back.
