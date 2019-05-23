Motorists warned of severe delays after multi-vehicle collision near Doncaster
Motorists have been warned of severe delays on the A1M near Doncaster following a multi-vehicle collision.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 23 May, 2019, 12:16
The collision occurred on the southbound stretch of the motorway near Junction 37 at Marr just before noon.
In a statement, Highways England said: “Please be aware if travelling in South Yorkshire. Currently there are approximately 5.5 miles of congestion on approach to this A1M incident.
“This is expected to add around 40 minutes onto usual travel times in the area. Approach with caution.”
Emergency services are at the scene.
More to follow.