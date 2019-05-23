Man injured in Sheffield tram collision was involved in ‘altercation’ beforehand
A man injured in a collision with a tram was involved in an ‘altercation’ with two men beforehand, it has been revealed.
The 39-year-old, from Sheffield, was seriously injured when he was struck by a tram on West Street in Sheffield city centre at around 10.20pm yesterday.
He was taken to the Northern General Hospital with head injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said ‘the exact circumstances are still under investigation’ but officers believe the man was involved in an altercation with two others before the collision, which happened close to Fitzwilliam Street and Convent Walk.
The collision led to the closure of West Street overnight but the road is now open as normal and trams are running again.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
An area of pavement alongside the road, where the altercation is believed to have taken place before the collision, is cordoned off today and under police guard.
South Yorkshire Police said officers are ‘working to identify’ those involved in the altercation.
They are trawling through CCTV footage from cameras in and around West Street in a bid to establish exactly what happened and who was involved.
No arrests have been made over the incident.
In a statement, Stagecoach Supertram said: "We can confirm a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a tram on West Street around 10.15pm last night.
“Our first thoughts are for the welfare of the person involved.
“We are supporting the police in any way that we can with their investigation into the circumstances involved in the incident."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 939 of May 22.