Motorists freed from lengthy queue after serious collision on M1 near Meadowhall
Motorists stuck in a lengthy queue on the M1 after a serious collision near to Meadowhall have been allowed past the crash scene.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 07 June, 2019, 12:18
All trapped traffic has now been released, according to Highways England, with the northbound stretch of the M1 – between Junctions 34 and 35 for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley – still closed.
The road is expected to remain closed until 4pm.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision, which was reported to emergency services at 8.20am.
Both sides of the M1 were closed in the immediate aftermath of the crash as emergency services responded and an air ambulance landed at the crash scene.
The southbound carriageway has since re-opened.
Details on casualties have not yet been released.