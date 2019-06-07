House fires on Sheffield estate not believed to be linked
Two house fires on a Sheffield estate are not believed to be linked, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The fires broke out on two neighbouring streets in Arbourthorne, just over 24 hours apart.
On both occasions, families managed to escape unharmed after discovering the fires.
Emergency services were alerted to the first blaze on Framlingham Place at 11.25pm on Wednesday.
A fire broke out on the ground floor and two adults and two children had to climb out of a window to escape.
At 12.15am today, a fire broke out in a semi-detached house on Northern Avenue while two adults and four children were inside.
They managed to escape via the rear door to the property.
Firefighters entered the burning, smoke-filled home and rescued a pet dog and hamster inside.
The hamster perished but the dog – a Staffie – was given oxygen and survived.
Investigations into both incidents are under way.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At this stage we don’t believe them to be linked.