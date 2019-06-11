Motorcyclist dies after hitting road sign on Sheffield street
A 22-year-old motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries when he collided with a road sign on a Sheffield street over the weekend has now died.
The collision took place at around 11.45pm on Saturday, June 8 as the motorcyclist was travelling along Oldfield Road, towards Stannington.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “The rider of the bike, a man from Sheffield, was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries last night (June 10).
“His family are being supported by specialist officers.
“Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or saw the bikes movements prior to the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 984 of June 8, 2019.