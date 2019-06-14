Morrisons van overturns in crash and lands on parked car in Sheffield street
A Morrisons van overturned in a crash and landed on a parked car in a Sheffield suburb.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 09:13
The delivery van landed on its side after a collision with a car at the junction of Suthard Cross Road and Midfield Road in Crookes at 9.20pm on Wednesday.
When the van overturned it landed on a parked car – crushing the vehicle.
Emergency services all responded to the incident and dealt with the motorists involved, but nobody was seriously injured.
