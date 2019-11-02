More bus changes on the way in Sheffield - here's what you need to know

First South Yorkshire has announced proposals to scrap one service and change the frequency of or divert six others.

Stagecoach, meanwhile, is looking to make changes to services in Chesterfield, Eckington and Sheffield.

Both operators are consulting on the proposals, which if they go ahead, would take effect from January 2020.

First South Yorkshire and Stagecoach are proposing to make a number of changes to bus services from January 2020

It is only two months since around a quarter of services across the region were affected – with Sheffield and Doncaster worst hit – as transport bosses sought to respond to budget cuts, falling passenger numbers, higher running costs and growing congestion.

Of the new proposals, one of the biggest changes for people living in Sheffield would be to the X1 and X10 routes.

The X1 would run four times an hour between Rotherham and Maltby, with only two buses per hour extending to Sheffield via Meadowhall.

The X1 currently runs up to four times an hour between Moorfoot in Sheffield city centre and Maltby, and eight times per hour from Meadowhall to Maltby.

The full list of changes proposed by First South Yorkshire is:

113: Service withdrawn

116: Frequency change to operate every 30 minutes

Service 22a/22c: Frequency change to operate 20 mins at peak times, every 40 mins each way during daytime

Service X1/X10: Service X1 to operate four buses an hour Rotherham to Maltby, with two buses per hour extending to Sheffield via Meadowhall. Service X10 to operate two buses per hour from Meadowall-Rotherham-Maltby-Doncaster

Service 208: Service diverted to also cover Wickersley.

Stagecoach is proposing to make changes to the following services: 43, 44, 51, 70, 72, 74, 80.

First said many of the proposed changes are intended to bring ‘simpler, quicker and more direct journeys for the majority of passengers as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of our network’.

Stagecoach said: “We have worked to ensure key links are maintained and the impact of the changes are minimised. At the same time we are creating direct links to Sheffield and to Chesterfield Hospital, reducing the need to change buses and making the bus a more viable alternative to the car.

For full details of the changes planned by First, and to have your say, visit: www.firstgroup.com/south-yorkshire/routes-and-maps/customer-consultation-proposed-service-changes.