“Haunted” bus stops highlight cuts to services

Acorn campaigners with the "haunted" bus stops

Campaigners have turned Sheffield bus shelters into haunted stops to highlight cuts to services across the city.

Ahead of Halloween on Thursday, members of Acorn Sheffield decorated the city’s disused bus stops with spooky decorations.

The action drew attention to stops in Walkley which are no longer in use because the number 31 bus route has been axed.

Acorn members dressed up, as well as making cardboard bats and gravestones with epitaphs like ‘RIP 31 Bus Route’ and ‘Here Lies Public Transport’.

In response to the action, Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis has agreed to meet with representatives of Acorn.

Campaigner Jordan Cullen said: “The loss of the 31 bus route has really affected community mobility in S6.

“I live in Walkley and regularly used the 31 for my work commute, which is now a lot more rushed in the mornings, but beyond that Upperthorpe has lost a really important connecting line to the city centre.

“Staff in the local pub have told us regulars don’t come on for the pub quiz anymore as they can’t face the hills without the bus being there.

“As a major city, Sheffield could be leading the way on public transport in the north and the current system has to change.”

The group has been calling for South Yorkshire’s bus services to be brought back under public control.

A bus review commissioned by Mr Jarvis is underway and due to be published early next year. An online petition calling for public control of buses now has over 1,000 signatures.

Fellow campaigner Jamie Sims added: “This action was a lot of fun, but it also made an important point. Cuts to bus routes have a devastating impact on people in Sheffield.

“They can make it much harder, or impossible, for people to see friends, get to work on time, or get to the hospital. The only way to reverse these cuts is to bring in public control of buses.”