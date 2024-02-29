Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man is fighting for his life in hospital after a horrific crash on a major Sheffield road today.

South Yorkshire Police closed Manchester Road, between Deepcar and Wharncliffe Side, late this morning after Sheffield road after the crash.

Officers have now issued a statement, describing a man who was in the car has critically ill in hospital with life threatening injuries, and are urging motorists to stay away from the area.

The junction of More Hall Road and Manchester Road, near to where the crash happened this morning. Picture: Google

Thy said: "We were called at 11.26am today (February 2024, 29) to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Sheffield.

"It is reported that a red Vauxhall Astra collided with a wall on Manchester Road near to More Hall Lane.

"Officers attended, alongside the fire and air ambulance services, and a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

"We remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and Manchester Road remains closed in both directions around the junction with More Hall Lane. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and plan their routes accordingly."

Buses have been diverted between Hillsborough and Deepcar because of the incident, say bosses at the operator Stagecoach.

The company said in a statement issued at 1.21pm: "The 57 and 57a are not able to reach stops between Hillsborough and Deepcar at the moment. The police have closed Manchester Road between due to a collision.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and we'll update you when we can reach all stops again."