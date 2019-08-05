Man still in hospital following 'hit and run' on Sheffield Parkway

A man who was hit by a car on Sheffield Parkway after suffering a suspected medical episode at the wheel remains in hospital.

By Sam Cooper
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 13:59

The man pulled into a lay-by on the A57 Sheffield Parkway, just before the exit for the Sheffield Wholesale Market, at around 5pm on Friday.

He then got out of his vehicle and was then hit by another car, which failed to stop at the scene.

Sheffield Parkway. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

The victim was left injured in the road and other motorists offered assistance until the emergency services arrived.

Police said the man remained in hospital this afternoon following the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.