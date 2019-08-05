Sheffield United fan leaves almost £50,000 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice
A big-hearted Blades fan has left almost £50,000 to a Sheffield hospice in his will, as a final act of kindness
Kevin Harrison, who died in 2018 aged 61 after a three-year battle with cancer, left £46,382 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in his will.
Kevin, of Whiston, Rotherham, was a Sheffield United season ticket holder and worked for the Rotherham Advertiser for many years,
Kevin’s older brother, Lawrence, aged 70, has visited Bluebell Wood to see how his brother’s legacy would help families going through challenging times.
He said: “Kevin never married, so after he’d thought about his extended family, he decided to leave a large portion of his will to charities, including Bluebell Wood.
“It meant a lot to me and my wife to visit the hospice and see how his legacy would help. I got a lump in my throat as we had a look round - it really is a lovely place and an incredibly worthy cause.”
As well as sports, Kevin also enjoyed fell walking and completed many long distance trails. His career at the Rotherham Advertiser publisher Henry Garnett and Co. spanned four decades.
Julie Booth, hospice trust and legacy fundraiser, said: “It is a wonderful and moving final gesture on behalf of Kevin and it really will make a huge difference to the families who rely on Bluebell Wood for support.
“We depend on the kindness of people like Kevin to ensure our families can continue to make special memories in the time they have together.”
It costs over £4m each to year to run Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, so all gifts, no matter how big or small, play an incredibly important role in supporting the charity’s life-changing work. “