'Man hit after getting out of car' on Sheffield Parkway
A man was hit by a car after getting out of his vehicle on a busy Sheffield road this evening, according to a shocked witness.
A motorist, who asked not to be named, told how he had seen a car pull over into a lay-by on the A57 Sheffield Parkway, near the exit for Sheffield Wholesale Market, at around 5pm.
He said a man got out of the vehicle and was then hit by another car, which failed to stop at the scene.
The man’s condition is not known at this stage.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to Sheffield Parkway at around 5pm today after reports of concern for the safety of a man in the carriageway near to the Parkway Markets slip road.
“The man has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.
“Enquiries are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Motorists had reported seriously delays on the road, with queues reportedly stretching back to the Park Square roundabout at the edge of the city centre, but it is believed traffic is now flowing again.
