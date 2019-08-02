Police incident on Sheffield Parkway causing major disruption
A police incident on a busy road in Sheffield is causing major disruption this evening.
By Robert Cumber
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 17:35
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they have been called to an incident on the A57 Sheffield Parkway.
A spokeswoman for the force said shortly before 5.30pm that officers were heading to the scene, but she was unable to provide further details at this stage.
Motorists have reported serious delays on the route out of the city, with one saying traffic had been stationary for over 10 minutes and was backed up to Park Square roundabout on the edge of Sheffield city centre.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The incident is believed to be near the exit for Sheffield Wholesale Market.
More as we get it.