Major Sheffield road to be closed while resurfacing works carried out
A major Sheffield road will be closed tonight as resurfacing works are carried out.
Queens Road will be closed from Charlotte Road to London Road from 8pm on Tuesday.
The closure will be in place from 8pm until 5am tonight, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday and Sheffield Council contractor Streets Ahead said lane closures will remain in place during the day.
Works are being carried out in three stages, including a combination of night and weekend working.
The three phases are:
Queens Road, section between Charlotte Road and London Road (excluding junctions with London Road, Alderson Road and London Road) – closed overnight, Monday to Friday, 8pm to 5am. Queens Road junctions with London Road, Myrtle Road and Alderson Road – weekend closures will be required from 8pm Saturday until 5am Monday. London Road from Sark Road to Wolseley Road – road closed overnight from 8pm to 5am.
Full traffic flow will be maintained outside of working hours.
Melissa Wise, operations director at Streets Ahead, said: “This is one of the busiest roads in and out of the city and we appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating but we will make every effort to reduce disruption during the resurfacing by working overnight and at weekends over the school holidays.
“During this time, we ask that everyone follows the diversions in place and takes extra care when travelling through the area.”
The road and lane closures during these works mean there will be no on-street parking.
Residents and business owners have been told to speak to the on-site supervisors should they require vehicle access to their property during working hours.
Coun Lewis Dagnall, the council’s cabinet member for environment and street scene, said: “Whilst I know that projects of this scale can often cause unavoidable disruption, once complete, the new road layout and surface on Queens Road will make a huge difference to both local residents and commuters, travelling in and out of the city.
“Both in my position as cabinet member and as a local councillor for the neighbouring areas, I would like to say a big thank you to residents for their continued patience while these vital improvements are under way.”