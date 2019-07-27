Major Sheffield city centre road closed all weekend due to crane work
Motorists face delays in Sheffield city centre this weekend while a crane on a student accommodation building site is deconstructed.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 12:41
Broad Lane is closed from the junction with Rockingham Street to the Townhead Street roundabout is closed until Sunday, July 28.
Workers are taking apart a crane on the Hollis Croft student apartment block which is nearing completion near to Butlers Balti House.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Traffic is being diverted up Townhead Street to Pinfold Street from Shalesmoor and up Rockingham Street to West Street from the University of Sheffield.