Boy, 16, appears in court charged with murder following fatal Sheffield stabbing
A teenager has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, following the death of Lewis Bagshaw on Sunday.
He appeared alonside Scott Lee Winter, aged 39, of Southey Avenue, for the brief hearing this morning.
Emergency services were called to Piper Crescent, Southey, at around 10.15pm on Sunday following reports that a man had been stabbed.
Mr Bagshaw was taken to the Northern General Hospital but died at around 11pm.
A post-mortem examination found that he died as a result of stab wounds.
Despite the court appearances, detectives said there was ‘still much work to do’ in relation to the incident.
Det Con Insp Jade Brice, senior investigating officer, said: “Officers have worked tirelessly since Sunday to secure evidence and present it to the Crown Prosecution Service.
“There still remains much work to do following these charges which will include further arrests and searches over the coming days and weeks.”
He said police presence will remain in Southey, Longley and surrounding areas.
He added: “This was a targeted attack, so I would like to reassure the community that we will continue to investigate and take positive action to bring all those involved to justice.”
A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation.
Piper Crescent was cordoned off for most of Monday and dozens of floral tributes had been left at the scene by Tuesday morning.
Detectives are continuting to appeal for witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Sunday night to get in touch.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1085 of July 21 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
People can also contact the incident room on 01709 443507 or via the Police Major Incident Reporting Site – https://mipp.police.uk/