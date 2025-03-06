Delays of over an hour have been reported on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire today with hundreds of cars at a standstill.

The Highways Agency closed the major motorway at J29a near Duckmanton at 5pm yesterday (March 5) for emergency resurfacing after a crash.

Four lanes of traffic on the M1 Northbound are being forced onto a single ext ramp at J29a near Duckmanton due to emergency resurfacing works (March 6, 2025). | Highways England

Today, queues of up to 70 minutes have been reported as a result.

Motorway cameras show how four lanes of traffic are being forced onto a single northbound exit ramp while crews carry out work.

Tailbacks extend up to eight miles back, reaching South Normanton.

It comes after reports of a crash between a lorry and a car, with a unspecified “major spillage” on the road as a result.

A spokesperson for National Highways East Midlands said: "The M1 in Derbyshire remains closed northbound within J29A for Chesterfield / Bolsover for emergency resurfacing following a collision which resulted in a significant spillage.

“Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads. Delays of at least 60 minutes on approach."

It is unclear when works are expected to finish.