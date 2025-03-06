M1 traffic: Hour-long delays on M1 northbound in Derbyshire with four lanes forced onto single exit ramp
The Highways Agency closed the major motorway at J29a near Duckmanton at 5pm yesterday (March 5) for emergency resurfacing after a crash.
Today, queues of up to 70 minutes have been reported as a result.
Motorway cameras show how four lanes of traffic are being forced onto a single northbound exit ramp while crews carry out work.
Tailbacks extend up to eight miles back, reaching South Normanton.
It comes after reports of a crash between a lorry and a car, with a unspecified “major spillage” on the road as a result.
A spokesperson for National Highways East Midlands said: "The M1 in Derbyshire remains closed northbound within J29A for Chesterfield / Bolsover for emergency resurfacing following a collision which resulted in a significant spillage.
“Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads. Delays of at least 60 minutes on approach."
It is unclear when works are expected to finish.
