Pictures show crash drama after bus and tram collide on Granville Road, Sheffield
The pictures show the incident, which happened at the bottom of Granville Road yesterday evening, and meant services were briefly stopped until the lines could be cleared.
It is believed that no one was seriously hurt in the collision, which happened at around 5pm on Tuesday, near to the Sheffield College site.
But motorists described the incident as causing traffic jams, with traffic backing up to Park Square.
The blue and purple tram routes were suspended while the incident was dealt with.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed it was not asked to attend the incident.
