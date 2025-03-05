This was the scene on a busy Sheffield street, as a bus and a tram were involved in a crash which blocked the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pictures show the incident, which happened at the bottom of Granville Road yesterday evening, and meant services were briefly stopped until the lines could be cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that no one was seriously hurt in the collision, which happened at around 5pm on Tuesday, near to the Sheffield College site.

The scene of the crash involving a team and a bus | Submitted

But motorists described the incident as causing traffic jams, with traffic backing up to Park Square.

The blue and purple tram routes were suspended while the incident was dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed it was not asked to attend the incident.

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇