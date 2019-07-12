M1 pile-up causes miles of tailbacks
A multi-vehicle collision on the M1 this morning is causing miles of tailbacks.
The pile-up, between Junction 40 for Ossett and 41 for Wakefield initially blocked three lanes and traffic was held while emergency services dealt with the incident.
CRIME: Woman attacked and racially abused at bus stop in Sheffield by woman in builder's hat and hi-vis vest
Two lanes have since re-opened, but tailbacks of around seven miles have been reported.
LATEST: South Yorkshire Police investigate attack on teenage girl captured on video and shared on social media
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Highways England said traffic is now moving slowly and recovery work is under way for the vehicles involved in the crash.
Read More
It has not yet been revealed whether anyone was injured in the collision.