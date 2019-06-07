M1 partially re-opens after serious collision near Meadowhall
The M1 has partially re-opened after a serious collision close to Meadowhall this morning.
The motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley in the immediate aftermath of the smash, which has been described as ‘serious’.
Emergency services raced to the scene and an air ambualcnbe landed, but the southbound carriageway has since re-opened.
Highways England said the northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for some time.
In a statement, it said: "We have around one mile of trapped traffic which we have started to release however this will take us a couple hours.
“We expect to have it released by midday. “Traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle to go northbound and the solid square to travel southbound. People going further north can follow the M18 and A1.“We would encourage people to avoid the area if possible as the surrounding routes will be busy.”