M1 motorway near Sheffield to be CLOSED while £7.5 million upgrade works carried out

Highways England will carry out work on the M1 between junction 32 for the M18 at Thurcroft and junction 34 at Meadowhall starting this weekend.

The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight on Friday from 9.30am until 6am, Saturday from 10pm until 8am and Sunday from 10pm until 5am while the works are carried out.

Works will include resurfacing, bridge and lighting improvements as well as barrier and drainage work on the stretch, which is used by around 110,000 drivers every day.

The M1 at junction 33 for Catcliffe.

Mark Ramsden, Highways England programme lead, said: “We are carrying out £80 million of maintenance improvements in Yorkshire and the Humber over this financial year and that includes investing more than £7.5 million on this section of the M1.

“Work is due to start this month on the bridges over the River Rother and Long Lane. This work has been brought forward so we can continue to provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys along the M1 after a number of potholes in this area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are working closely with Rotherham and Sheffield councils to minimise any impact while we carry out this work.

“We have just completed work on the southbound carriageway of the lower deck of Tinsley Viaduct and work has now started on the middle maintenance lane.

“There are a further five schemes planned over the next 12 months. This includes work to the upper deck of the Tinsley Viaduct planned for later this year and upgrading the lighting around this busy junction in the new year.”

Highways England is replacing 40,650 sq m of road surface. Work has already been carried out at Tinsley Viaduct and work will take place between M1 junction 36 and Westwood roundabout and on some of the M1 slip roads at junction 34 and junction 35a. This work will provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys.

Work will be carried out over the next two weekends and the northbound carriageway will be reduced to two narrow lanes from 6am until 10pm on Saturday and between 8am and 10pm on Sunday.