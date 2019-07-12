M1 lanes re-open after early morning pile-up

The M1 has re-opened again after an early morning crash.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 08:45
Emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound stretch between Junction 40 for Ossett and 41 for Wakefield earlier this morning.

The motorway was closed while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the smash and recovery of the vehicles involved.

