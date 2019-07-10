Haider Ali Shah, aged 35, from Darnall, witnessed a young man collapse in front of him after he was stabbed in Attercliffe in the early hours of last Saturday.

The hero taxi driver, helped by two other passers-by, performed emergency first aid on the 19-year-old as he lay bleeding to death at the junction of Oakes Green and Attercliffe Road at around 1am.

Realising that it was a race against time, Mr Shah, a taxi driver for over 10 years, drove the knife crime victim to the Northern General Hospital while the two other Good Samaritans who helped him at the scene fought to keep the young man alive in the back of his car.

But Mr Shah, who said he is delighted the injured man survived the attack and pleased he played his part to help, said he is disappointed at the way he has been dealt with by South Yorkshire Police since, claiming he is over £1,000 out of pocket.

Taxi driver Haider Ali Shah. Picture Scott Merrylees

The keys to his 2018 Skoda Superb went missing after the taxi was impounded for forensic examination and his dashboard camera, which captured the stabbing, was damaged when officers retrieved the footage.

His taxi was returned to him ‘covered in blood’ and it took him five days to find a firm willing to valet it – leaving Mr Shah and his dad, who share the vehicle, unable to work for six days

He estimates that he is over £1,000 out of pocket, with a mortgage, bills and car finance payment all due.

“I don’t want to say too much about it but I think those who helped that night saved the life of that young man and if I had not got him to hospital as quickly as I did, I dread to think what might have happened,” said Mr Shah.

"We gave emergency first aid at the scene and rang 999 but I realised that we needed to get him to hospital straight away, he was bleeding heavily and his breathing was deteriorating.

“I got him to hospital and the two lads in the back of my taxi were trying to keep him awake but I thought he was going to die – it was touch and go.

“I am really pleased that he pulled through and that I did all I could to help, but the way I have been treated since would make me think twice about getting involved in anything like this again.”

He added: "The police said my car was a crime scene and it was impounded at the hospital, which I expected, but I never expected them to lose my keys and I didn’t really think I would get it back in the state I did – full of blood and the powder they use in forensic examinations.

“I thought they might have arranged for a valet but instead I had to do that and it took until today for anyone to do it because of all the blood.

“I share the taxi with my dad, he works days and I work nights, and through no fault of our own – just because I wanted to try and save a life – neither of us have been able to work since the stabbing.

“I haven’t even had as much as a ‘thank you for saving a life’.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are always grateful for the public’s assistance in helping us to support victims of crime when they are in need, however it is not standard force policy to valet or clean a vehicle following its seizure.

“Our officers have been in touch with the owner to advise him how to make a claim to recover costs for any damages incurred as a result of the police investigation.

“The keys to the vehicle have also been located.”

Six men were arrested in connection with the stabbing and have since been released from custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 76 of Saturday, July 6.