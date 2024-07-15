M1 crash Sheffield: Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision near Meadowhall
A woman was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on the M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield.
The motorway was partially closed following the crash on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 34 and 35, on Saturday, July 13.
South Yorkshire Police today said it was called to the scene, alongside the ambulance service, at 1.20pm that afternoon.
A spokesperson for the force added: “It is reported that a white Audi A1, a white Mercedes Sprinter and a grey Nissan Navara were involved in the collision.
“A woman, the driver of the Audi, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“Two of the lanes were closed for some time but reopened shortly after.”
