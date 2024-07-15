M1 crash Sheffield: Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision near Meadowhall

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on the M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield.

The motorway was partially closed following the crash on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 34 and 35, on Saturday, July 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash on the M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield, police have confirmedA woman was taken to hospital following a crash on the M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield, police have confirmed
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash on the M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield, police have confirmed | National World

South Yorkshire Police today said it was called to the scene, alongside the ambulance service, at 1.20pm that afternoon.

A spokesperson for the force added: “It is reported that a white Audi A1, a white Mercedes Sprinter and a grey Nissan Navara were involved in the collision.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

“A woman, the driver of the Audi, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two of the lanes were closed for some time but reopened shortly after.”

National Highways previously said there had been a collision involving two cars and then a secondary collision between a car and a van.

Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallHospitalTrafficAmbulance servicePoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceNissanMercedes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice