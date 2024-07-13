Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M1 has reopened following two crashes near the exit for Meadowhall, Sheffield.

National Highways said at 2.40pm today, Saturday, July 13, that three of four lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 35 and 34.

Three lanes were closed on the M1 southbound following two crashes near junction 34 for Meadowhall, Sheffield and Rotherham | National World

It said: “This is due to a collision involving 2 cars and then a secondary collision involving a car and a van. “Police, National Highways traffic officers and recovery are on scene. “There are 40 minute delays on the approach.”

The incidents were causing major traffic congestion, with one motorist reporting around two miles of tailbacks.

National Highways issued an update at around 3.10pm to say all lanes had reopened. It said there were still delays of around 30 minutes.