M1 crash Sheffield: Major delays after 2 crashes near Meadowhall exit between junctions 35 and 34
National Highways said at 2.40pm today, Saturday, July 13, that three of four lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 35 and 34.
It said: “This is due to a collision involving 2 cars and then a secondary collision involving a car and a van. “Police, National Highways traffic officers and recovery are on scene. “There are 40 minute delays on the approach.”
The incidents were causing major traffic congestion, with one motorist reporting around two miles of tailbacks.
National Highways issued an update at around 3.10pm to say all lanes had reopened. It said there were still delays of around 30 minutes.
