M1 crash Sheffield: Police provide update on J31 multi-vehicle crash which brought M1 southbound to a halt
Police explain the outcome of dramatic multi-vehicle crash which halted M1 southbound near Sheffield on Sunday
It was a crash which brought the M1 southbound to a near a standstill.
Dramatic pictures showed how South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue worked at the scene of the collision on Sunday afternoon.
But today South Yorkshire Police revealed that the drivers and passengers who were involved in a multi-vehicle crash which caused major tailbacks all escaped injury.
Three of the four M1 southbound lanes were closed near junction 31, along with one lane northbound.
At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, causing severe disruption and miles of traffic jams.
But South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that no one was injured. They added in a statement: "It was a damage only RTC (road traffic collision)."