Police explain the outcome of dramatic multi-vehicle crash which halted M1 southbound near Sheffield on Sunday

It was a crash which brought the M1 southbound to a near a standstill.

Police have proved an update on what happened after a multivehicle crash which which brought one carriageway of the M1 to a halt near Sheffield on a Sunday. Picture: National Highways

But today South Yorkshire Police revealed that the drivers and passengers who were involved in a multi-vehicle crash which caused major tailbacks all escaped injury.

Three of the four M1 southbound lanes were closed near junction 31, along with one lane northbound.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, causing severe disruption and miles of traffic jams.