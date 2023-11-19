News you can trust since 1887
M1 Sheffield: Police and ambulance on scene after multi-vehicle crash on motorway near junction 31

Police and ambulance on scene after multi vehicle crash on M1 near Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Nov 2023, 16:07 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 16:07 GMT

Emergency services are on the scene after a a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield.

National Highways say three of the four M1 southbound lanes are currently closed as a result of the crash.

National Highways said in a statement: "Three, of four, lanes are closed on the M1 southbound within junction 31 near Sheffield due to a collision involving at least four vehicles.

"All emergency services are on scene."

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the collision. South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.

They said there were currently just under two miles of traffic jams on the approach the location of the crash.

They described the incident as 'severe'

They said delays were expected until nearly 6pm

