Police and ambulance on scene after multi vehicle crash on M1 near Sheffield

Emergency services are on the scene after a a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield.

National Highways say three of the four M1 southbound lanes are currently closed as a result of the crash.

National Highways said in a statement: "Three, of four, lanes are closed on the M1 southbound within junction 31 near Sheffield due to a collision involving at least four vehicles.

"All emergency services are on scene."

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the collision. South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.

They said there were currently just under two miles of traffic jams on the approach the location of the crash.

They described the incident as 'severe'