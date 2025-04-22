Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield neighbourhood is facing months of roadworks, after a major water mains replacement scheme started today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water contract partners Sapphire Utility Solutions (SUS) are currently on site at Loxley Road, on the junction of Rodney Hill, as part of a scheme to replace 3.4km of clean water pipes.

It is due to run into July.

It is part of a project to renew clean water mains at Loxley Road, Sheffield, as part of a £1.49m investment in the Sheffield suburb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks have started at the junction of Rodney Hill and Loxley Road, Sheffield, as part of a major Yorkshire Water project. Photo: Google | Google

The company says the scheme will improve the reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and help to prevent bursts occurring in the area.

Shaun Chapman, project manager, Yorkshire Water, said: “This is one of a number of schemes across Sheffield to provide a resilient and robust water mains network and represents our largest network investment of the last two decades.

“We also have mains replacement schemes taking place in Heathfield and Cobnar Road as part of our year one activity in Sheffield. We have identified 18 mains renewal schemes planned for the city over the next two years to replace over 43km.

“This will focus on areas where we have experienced more frequent bursts and these pipes will be replaced with a more resilient network that will reduce the risk of this happening in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first part of this project starts at Loxley Road starting at the junction of Rodney Hill and finishing on the junction of Wisewood Road in July. Yorkshire Water says has worked closely with local authority highways teams to make sure that temporary lights, and signed diversions are in place to keep everyone safe.

The company says residents will be informed of the details of schemes in their area and of any parking restrictions.

Yorkshire Water raised bills by £135 (29 per cent) on average in 2025-26, or about £11 per month.