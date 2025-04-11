Rotherham Council calls for urgent action to address river pollution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Council has passed a motion calling for urgent measures to tackle pollution in local rivers caused by sewage discharges from water companies.

The motion, presented by Councillor Drew Tarmey and seconded by Councillor Adam Carter, urges Yorkshire Water and Severn Trent Water to take immediate action to reduce waste-water discharges, and requests increased government funding for the Environment Agency to enhance monitoring and enforcement. The motion, presented to yesterday’s (April 9) full council meeting also calls for water companies to withhold executive bonuses until the sewage problem is effectively addressed.

The motion highlights alarming data from the Environment Agency showing record levels of sewage discharges by water companies across England, including multiple incidents in Rotherham.

Councillor Drew Tarmey said that the pollution is a ‘national disgrace’ as well as a ‘local scandal’.

The council noted that every river in England is now polluted, with 2024 seeing water companies spill raw sewage for a total of 3.61 million hours into rivers and seas nationwide. The motion specifically cites several local areas, including Ravenfield, Greasbrough, Letwell, Dinnington, and Anston, where water companies discharged sewage on numerous occasions over several hours.

The motion also raised concerns about the financial burden on Rotherham residents, who are expected to face an average increase of £123 in water bills this year. Councillors argued that residents are being left to pay for the actions of profit-driven water companies and the failure of successive governments to properly address the sewage crisis. They also pointed to a 75% reduction in government funding to the Environment Agency since 2010, which has resulted in limited regulatory action.

In light of these concerns, the motion calls for further action from both water companies and central government to address the ongoing sewage problem.

The motion was agreed following a vote.