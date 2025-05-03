Hull Trains: Network Rail gives its verdict on 'cheaper' Sheffield to London trains via Woodhouse and Worksop
Network Rail has written to the Government’s Office of Rail and Road to raise concerns about the plans by Hull Trains, which the operator says would see trains stopping at Woodhouse and Worksop, and cheaper fares.
Hull Trains says it remains committed to the new Sheffield to London service, despite opposition being raised by Network Rail.
The company has applied for access to tracks which would take the service from Sheffield to King’s Cross Station in London.
But in a long letter, Network Rail said: “Network Rail can confirm that based on the facts, data and evidence outlined in this representation and the ECML General Representation, it is not supportive of this application.”
Network Rail says it does not support the rights sought in Hull Train’s application as they are not included in the proposed East Coast Main Line December 2025 timetable.
They said all the proposed timings have conflicts against the proposed ECML December 2025 timetable, and could worsen performance.
They have also called for proposed stops at Worksop and Woodhouse to only be allowed once tests including a test train have been run.
There’s a real local desire for this proposed new route
Hull Trains told The Star in a statement said: “We’re currently assessing these latest comments from Network Rail as detailed work continues alongside our application.
“There’s a real local desire for this proposed new route. We know that it would benefit communities along the route, especially in Worksop, Sheffield and further afield, bringing cheaper fares and faster journeys.
“Hull Trains remains committed to launching this new service.”
Hull Trains, which is part of FirstGroup, wants to launch a twice-daily return service between Sheffield and London King’s Cross, via Woodhouse, Worksop and Retford.
It says fares would be up to 30 per cent cheaper and the new route would provide more choice for passengers, especially for students and other people on a tighter budget.
The new ‘open access’ service is still waiting for approval from the regulator, the Office of Rail and Road
The proposed service would be the first regular one between Sheffield and London King’s Cross since 1968, and would give Worksop its first regular direct trains to London in decades.
It would see two trains a day in each direction between Sheffield and London King’s Cross.
