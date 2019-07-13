Homes left without water due to ANOTHER burst water main in Sheffield
Bus services are being diverted and homes have been left without water due to another burst water main in Sheffield.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 14:06
Stagecoach Yorkshire said services 31 and 31B were not serving Far Lane or Ben Lane, Hillsborough, while repairs were carried out.
Yorkshire Water said that once supplies have been restored people living in S6 may have cloudy or discoloured water but advised them to leave the tap running for a few minutes.
It comes as St Mary’s Road will remain closed until at least Monday night after a main burst on Thursday sent water gushing through the city centre streets.