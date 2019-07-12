St Mary’s Road WON’T reopen over weekend with Sheffield braced for travel chaos

Part of Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road flooded yesterday morning after the water burst with many homeowners saying their water supply has been affected.

Hundreds of homes across Sheffield have reported that they had no or low water pressure following the ‘large water burst’.

A burst water main on St Mary's Road, Sheffield. - Chris Etchells

Yorkshire Water was forced to close St Mary’s Road to carry out repairs, causing traffic chaos around Sheffield.

Motorists reported major problems on many different routes across the city, including major routes including Derek Dooley Way and Netherthorpe Road.

Yorkshire Water has now sad that repairs on the road should be open by the end of the day on Monday after repairs are completed.

Motorists are now fearing further traffic problems this weekend after the road closure caused huge queues across the city.

One commuter took to Twitter complaining of the traffic again this morning, stating that St Mary's Gate and the surrounding areas past Waitrose towards the station are ‘totally gridlocked’.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Earlier today we were alerted to a big burst on one of our water mains on St Mary’s Road in Sheffield City Centre Our teams attended and they were able to restore water supply to all the customers who were without water.

“However, the burst has caused serious damage to the road and we have had to close the road to carry out the repair. Due to the severity of the damage it is likely that the road will be closed for several days.

“There’s a signed diversion in place. We’re working as hard as we can to fix the damage as soon as possible and we’d like to thank people for their patience whilst the work is carried out.”

A number of roads will also be closed around Sheffield on Sunday for HSBC’s Let’s Ride event/

The free cycling event will see cyclists take to the streets; starting at Endcliffe Park before moving down Ecclesall Road, across the roundabout on to Moore Street.

Cyclists will then move down Pinstone Street as they make their way towards the Millenium Gardens.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed as a result of the event.

From 07:30 - 17:00hrs

Moore Street - Charter Row - Furnival Gate - Pinestone Street - Surrey Street - Norfolk Street - Charles Street

From 08:30 - 16:30hrs

Ecclesall Road

From 10:15 - 15:45hrs