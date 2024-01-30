News you can trust since 1887
High Greave: Major Sheffield route blocked after A6135 crash

Major Sheffield road blocked by crash, buses diverted

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
A major Sheffield road has been blocked this morning by a crash.

Officials from the bus company First have diverted their 1A route around the incident, which they say blocked the A61, High Greave, between Ecclesfield and Firth Park.

First said in a statement issued at 10.31am: "High Greave is blocked by an RTC (road traffic collision). Services diverted in both directions via Barnsley Road (Lane Top), Deerlands Avenue, Wordsworth Avenue and Ecclesfield High Street."

It is not known how serious the collision is.

But it is understood no one has been injured in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police are aware of the incident and say the incident is a 'damage only'collision

