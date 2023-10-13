The cap on single tram tickets in Sheffield is set to rise from £2 to £2.80 from November 1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The price of a single tram ticket in Sheffield is set to soar by 40 per cent from November 1, with some bus fares also rising.

Single tram fares are set to rise in Sheffield from November 1, 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A single ticket on the Supertram network within Sheffield had been capped at £2, thanks to funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. But this limit is set to increase to £2.80, with the new cap remaining in place until at least November 30, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £2 cap on most bus fares across the UK, which is funded by the Government, is set to stay until December 31, 2024, after being extended again earlier this month.

But in South Yorkshire, concessionary child single fares on buses and trams will increase from 80p to £1 for holders of Zoom Under 16 and Zoom 16-18 travel passes.

For passengers with a Zoom Beyond 18-21 pass, the 80p single fare on buses will rise to £1.50 on services run by First and Stagecoach. On services run by other operators, full adult fares will be charged, capped at £2. The 80p single fare on Supertram will rise to £2, or £4 for a return.