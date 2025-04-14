Harthill: Incident reported on Rotherham road as buses diverted

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 17:57 BST
Buses have been diverted this evening after an incident in a South Yorkshire village.

The bus operator Stagecoach says it is unable to serve the village of Harthill, Rotherham, because of a collision on one if its roads.

The company said in a statement this just before 5.30pm: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Hard Lane our 21 services will not be serving Harthill. Apologies for any inconvenience. “

The emergency services have been approached fore more information.

