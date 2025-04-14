Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buses have been diverted this evening after an incident in a South Yorkshire village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus operator Stagecoach says it is unable to serve the village of Harthill, Rotherham, because of a collision on one if its roads.

The company said in a statement this just before 5.30pm: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Hard Lane our 21 services will not be serving Harthill. Apologies for any inconvenience. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emergency services have been approached fore more information.