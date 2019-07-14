Full list of road closures as HSBC Let's Ride cycling event returns to Sheffield
Hundreds of cyclists will take to the traffic-free streets of Sheffield today as the annual HSBC Let’s Ride cycling event returns to the city.
Paralympic star Jody Cundy will join Dame Sarah Storey in Endcliffe Park at 11am on Sunday to mark the start of the free annual cycling festival.
Like his Great Britain Cycling Team mate Dame Sarah, Jody started his sporting life in the pool, winning 23 international medals in a 10-year swimming career before switching to cycling in 2006.
Starting in the park, the 6.5km course takes participants past landmarks including Sheffield Botanical Gardens towards The Crucible, before looping back towards the park via Sharrow Road.
The event will finish around 3pm, with a shorter loop on offer for those looking for a different circuit to tackle, riders are invited to cycle the course as many – or as few – times as they wish, and at their own pace.
Here is a full list of road closures:
Sign up to our daily newsletter
From 7.30am until 5pm:
Moore Street, Charter Row, Furnival Gate , Pinstone Street, Surrey Street, Norfolk Street and Charles Street
From 8.30am until 4.30pm:
Ecclesall Road
From 10.15am until 3.45pm:
St Mary’s Gate – between St Mary’s Gate Roundabout and Moore Street, Hanover Way – between Glossop Road and St Mat's Gate Roundabout.