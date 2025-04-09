Fuel prices: These are the cheapest petrol pumps in Sheffield in time for a getaway this Easter bank holiday
With millions of Brits set to hit the road for the Easter bank holiday, petrol prices are set to hit a four-year low.
The RAC says prices are tumbling down from the current UK average of 136p to 130p per litre, and diesel from 143p to 137p.
In Sheffield, the cheapest petrol stations in Sheffield as of April 8 are selling for 129.9p for petrol - and the cheapest is spitting-distance from the M1.
It means the Steel City can get a full 50L tank for around £3 less the the rest of the UK on average.
To help you out, The Star has listed the current cheapest prices for diesel and unleaded in Sheffield below.
Where can I find the cheapest unleaded petrol in Sheffield?
The prices below are taken from the latest prices from Petrolprices.com.
The cheapest petrol and diesel, as is almost always the case, is available from Costco Sheffield, where members can fill up for 126.9p per litre for petrol and 133.9p for diesel.
However, Sainsbury’s Vulcan Road is otherwise the best station to get a full tank for less, where petrol is currently 129.9p per litre and 136.9p for diesel.
- Costco Sheffield, 126.9p
- Sainsbury’s Vulcan Road, 129.9p
- Sainsbury’s Meadowhall North, 129.9p
- Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, 130.9p
- Sainsbury’s Archer Road, 130.9p
- ASDA Sheffield Handsworth, 131.7p
- Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhead, 131.9p
- Jet Meadow Bank Road, 131.9p
- BP Retford Road, 131.9p
- ASDA Sheffield Manor Top, 132.7p
Where can I find the cheapest diesel in Sheffield?
The prices below are taken from the latest prices from Petrolprices.com.
- Costco Sheffield, 133.9p
- Sainsbury’s Vulcan Road, 136.9p
- Sainsbury’s Meadowhall North, 136.9p
- Jet Meadow Bank Road, 137.9p
- ASDA Sheffield Handsworth, 138.7p
- Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, 138.9p
- Sainsbury’s Archer Road, 138.9p
- Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhead, 138.9p
- Morrisons Catcliffe, 138.9p
- BP Retford Road, 131.9p
