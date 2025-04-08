Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two years from its opening and Pound’s Park is continuing to prove a popular spot for families - prompting discussions about whether similar spots are needed across the city.

The small pocket park just off Carver Street seems endlessly busy, especially now as the weather begins to pick up and parents and carers are looking to take their youngsters out during the Easter holidays.

When talking to visitors, many pointed out the convenience of the site, which is just a stone’s throw away from the thriving Moor shopping centre, the Cambridge Street Collective foodhall and neighbouring Leah’s Yard.

Nestled in the middle of the city centre, this kind of modern pocket park provides a small green space away from the endless concrete pavements and a respite for kids who are being dragged out shopping by their parents.

But another important factor is the cost - as many continue to struggle with cost-of-living crisis and face concerns over how to afford family days out, these easily-accessible spots are becoming increasingly popular.

Vanda Galer said just as much, and when tasked with looking after her grandchildren and dog said there was no easier place to go.

Two years after opening and Pound's Park continues to attract visitors as families look for cheap Easter activities. | Finn Smith

“I think this is a really good little spot,” she told The Star.

“It’s in the middle of the town where I've got the dog, I've got my grandson, I've got my granddaughter climbing - and yet it's free.

“This is convenient for me, but I think the more the merrier

“We did debate about going to the cinema today and certainly for me that would have been a busy thing.

“There’s three of us with something that I didn't really want to watch in the first place, so the fact they were keen to come here is great.”

