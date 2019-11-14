Flooding causes major delays to rail services running through Sheffield station

Sheffield station.

Services operated by CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, West Midlands Railway are currently facing severe delays, and may be cancelled or running on revised timetables due to the persistent heavy rain which has flooded lines across the Midlands.

East Midlands Railway IS currently working towards reducing the number of trains between London and Sheffield to allow a more ‘consistent and reliable service;.

There are delays to rail services running through Sheffield station this evening due to flooding

It is not yet known how long disruption will last.

Flooding is affecting the CrossCountry network at various locations across the Midlands and Worcestershire, affecting services between Birmingham New Street and Cheltenham Spa, and between Birmingham New Street and Bournemouth.

Services are running at reduced speeds through these areas

Flooding near Long Eaton is affecting services between Derby and Nottingham and the line is closed between these two stations

Trains which do run are being diverted to avoid Long Eaton but services will still call at Derby, with the diversion extending journeys by approximately 30 minutes.

National Rail are advising passengers to use the following alternative routes to and from London St Pancras:

- To travel to/from Chesterfield and Sheffield, use Northern via Doncaster and LNER to/from London Kings Cross.