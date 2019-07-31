First pictures and video of Sheffield crash scene
This video shows the aftermath of a road crash in Sheffield this morning in which two people were injured.
By Ben Green
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 12:09
Shortly before 10am this morning a car collided with a pedestrian on Jenkin Road before carrying on up the road, colliding with a parked vehicle and then overturning.
The female pedestrian and the the driver of the car have both been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The section of Jenkin Road where the collision took place is expected to remain closed for some time.