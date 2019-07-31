Sheffield road to be closed 'for some time' after woman hit by car
Two people have been injured in Sheffield this morning after a car hit a pedestrian then ploughed into another vehicle before overturning.
Jenkin Road, in Wincobank, is currently closed at the junction with Hyacinth Close and Forthill Road following the collision at about 9.55am.
South Yorkshire Police have issued this statement: “It is reported that a Mercedes A160 was in collision with an 89-year-old woman on Jenkin Road, before travelling further up the road and colliding with a parked car. “The Mercedes has then overturned and a 54-year-old man inside the car has been taken to hospital.“The 89-year-old pedestrian has also been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries are not yet known. “The road is expected to remain closed for some time as officers carry out enquiries. “Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 212 of 31 July 2019.”