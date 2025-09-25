Public transport managers say they must have a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to abuse after a conductor was assaulted.

On September 16, 21-year-old Ryan Marshall of HMP Doncaster appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, having pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating.

He was ordered Marshall to pay £250 compensation and the court handed him a four-week prison sentence.

It came after a year-long battle for justice after he assaulted a Supertram employee back on October 31.

Now, management at the public transport operators have taken the opportunity to reinforce the importance of safety for all staff.

Sean English, managing director at Supertram, said: “No one should come to work and face the risk of abuse or violence. This successful prosecution shows that we will always take a zero-tolerance approach and support our colleagues every step of the way.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our absolute priority.”

Supertram stated that evidence gathered by body-worn cameras helped in securing the guilty plea, adding that the use of this technology helps protect both staff and customers alike.

The company’s aims are supported by Travelsafe, a partnership between Travel South Yorkshire work with South Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police and public transport operators to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour on local bus and tram routes.

A Travelsafe officer at South Yorkshire Police added: “This case sends a clear message that abusive or violent behaviour on our transport network will not be accepted. Working closely with Supertram, we will continue to take action against offenders and ensure that both staff and passengers can feel safe when travelling.”

“Our focus is on ensuring that both customers and staff feel safe and respected when travelling. Working closely with South Yorkshire Police, we continue to act on incidents of antisocial behaviour and support prosecutions where needed, so that everyone can travel with confidence.