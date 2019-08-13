Dog caused multi-vehicle crash which has blocked Sheffield Parkway
A dog that ended up in the middle of Sheffield Parkway caused a mutli-vehicle crash that has led to miles of tailbacks and long delays.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 17:51
Emegrency services were called to the inbound carriageway of the A630 Sheffield Parkway at around 3.45pm on Tuesday.
Police said four vehicles were in collision and were blocking the road.
The force said the crash was believed to have been caused by a dog in the road.
Motorists have been told to avoid the area as there are miles of tailbacks on Sheffield Parkway and surrounding routes.
The dog has been contained.