Sheffield floods: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday
More than 80mm of rain fell across Sheffield yesterday, making it one of the city’s wettest days in the last 30 years.
Roads were flooded, rivers burst their banks, schools closed early and local transport was disrupted.
Yesterday’s planned Meadowhall Live event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the weather.
But what does the weather have in store for Sheffield today?
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast from the Met Office:
6am: Overcast, dry (6C)
7am: Overcast, dry (6C)
8am: Overcast, dry (6C)
9am: Overcast, dry (6C)
10am: Sunny spells (6C)
11am: Overcast, dry (7C)
12pm: Overcast, dry (7C)
1pm: Overcast, dry (7C)
2pm: Overcast, dry (7C)
3pm: 40% chance of showers (6C)
4pm: 30% chance of showers (6C)
5pm: Overcast, dry (6C)
6pm: Overcast, dry (5C)
7pm: Overcast, dry (5C)
8pm: Clear skies (5C)
9pm: Clear skies (4C)
10pm: Clear skies (4C)
11pm: Clear skies (4C)