Sheffield floods: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday

Roads were flooded, rivers burst their banks, schools closed early and local transport was disrupted.

Yesterday’s planned Meadowhall Live event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the weather.

But what does the weather have in store for Sheffield today?

The weather in Sheffield is set to improve today

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast from the Met Office:

6am: Overcast, dry (6C)

7am: Overcast, dry (6C)

8am: Overcast, dry (6C)

9am: Overcast, dry (6C)

10am: Sunny spells (6C)

11am: Overcast, dry (7C)

12pm: Overcast, dry (7C)

1pm: Overcast, dry (7C)

2pm: Overcast, dry (7C)

3pm: 40% chance of showers (6C)

4pm: 30% chance of showers (6C)

5pm: Overcast, dry (6C)

6pm: Overcast, dry (5C)

7pm: Overcast, dry (5C)

8pm: Clear skies (5C)

9pm: Clear skies (4C)

10pm: Clear skies (4C)