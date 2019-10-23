Crash causing rush-hour disruption at busy Sheffield junction
A crash is causing rush-hour delays at a busy junction in Sheffield this evening.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 5:06 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 5:15 pm
The collision happened in Longley Hall Road, at the junction with Herries Drive, in Longley.
Read More
Read MorePictures reveal extent of damage to Sheffield house struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'
First South Yorkshire tweeted details about the incident at just after 4.30pm today.
Bus services are being diverted.
No further details about the crash or any injuries to any people have been released yet.